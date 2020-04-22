COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County will reopen trails and passive parks in the county on Saturday, government officials announced.

Passive parks are those without amenities like playgrounds, ballparks, soccer fields, or tennis centers. The passive parks allow for more social distancing under public health guidelines.

Based on public health guidance, those who use these facilities and trails will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear masks, they said.

TRAILS:

Silver Comet Trail

Noonday Creek Trail

Bob Callen Trail

PASSIVE PARKS:

Allatoona Creek Park, 5690 Old Stilesboro Road, Acworth

Camp McDonald, 2726 Watts Drive, Kennesaw

Ebenezer Downs Park, 4057 Ebenezer Road, Marietta

Furr Family Park, Old Westside Road, Austell

Green Meadows Preserve, 3780 Dallas Highway, Marietta

Heritage Park, 60 Fontaine Road, Mableton

Hyde Farm, 721 Hyde Road, Marietta

Kemp Family Park, 4331 Burnt Hickory Road, Acworth

Old Clarkdale Park, 5195 Clark Street, Austell

Price Park, 4715 Stilesboro Road, Acworth

Schmidt Park, 451 Anderson Road, Marietta

Shoupade property, 4770 Oakdale Road, Smyrna

Stout Park, 5315 Brownsville Road, Powder Springs

Trolley Line Park, 4700 North Church Lane, Smyrna

