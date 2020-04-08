Paulding County: Students on waiting list for on-line learning must attend class in person

Parents of most of Paulding County’s students opted for in-school learning, but for those choosing on-line learning at home, there aren’t enough spots available.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Paulding County students, on Monday, went back to school and into their classrooms, where face masks and social distancing are encouraged but not required.

And some students who wanted to stay away from school and study on-line, at home, instead, were required to show up in school anyway, despite their objections.

“I just think it’s outrageous.,” said LaShanda Hambrick, whose daughter, niece, and two nephews are high school students in Paulding County.

Hambrick and her sister are “outraged” because, from what they’ve seen so far, many students and teachers are not wearing masks and not social distancing.

There is no requirement that they do so, even after the principal of North Paulding High School sent a letter to parents telling them that members of the school’s football team had tested positive and that their children may have been exposed, as well.

The school system’s policies, which are posted on the system’s website, say, in part, that “schools will employ social distancing as it is feasible and practical.” As for masks, the schools “will encourage students, teachers, and bus drivers to wear masks… wearing a face mask is a personal choice….”

LaShanda Hambrick says that at Open House this past Friday, hardly anyone was wearing a mask or social distancing. She and her sister then tried to sign up their children for at-home, on-line learning, but all the spots were full. They went on a waiting list. And the school told them the children must show up in school while they wait for an on-line learning spot to open.

“They’re telling me, as we’re on the waiting list, we’re highly encouraged to come to school,” Hambrick said, and if her daughter stays away, “they told me that if my daughter wasn’t there today she would be withdrawn.”

A school system spokesperson confirms that students on the waiting list for at-home, on-line learning are required to be in school in the meantime.

The spokesperson said that parents of 70 percent of Paulding County’s 31,000 students chose to send their children back to school for in-person classes. That’s nearly 22,000 students. The parents of 30 percent of the students, about 9,000 students, opted for at-home, on-line learning. Information on how many of the 9,000 students are on the waiting list for the on-line learning option was not immediately available.

“It’s very frustrating and unsettling,” said Frita Fisher, M.D. (@dr.frita), an Atlanta pediatrician, who is urging all school systems to require masks and social distancing.

“We all want children to be in school,” Dr. Fisher said. “We understand that they need to be face-to-face ... for the best learning… It’s upsetting because we are sending our kids to school knowing that we are putting them at an increased risk for spreading coronavirus among themselves and to the community.”

Pauling County’s school superintendent, Dr. Brian Otott, did not comment, but did release a statement to parents saying that on Monday, as he toured some of the schools, the employees he saw were wearing masks, and he encouraged more widespread use in the schools:

In the statement, he said: