12-year-old with chronic conditions dies of COVID-19, DPH says

The death was reported in Pierce County.

PIERCE COUNTY, Ga. — One of the latest COVID-19 related deaths reported in Georgia is a 12-year-old from the southeastern part of the state.

The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed the child's death Tuesday. The death was reported in Pierce County; the child had chronic conditions according to DPH.

As of Tuesday, there have been 6,398 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state since the start of the pandemic.

The graph below shows the number of new deaths reported since the beginning of April. The dotted line shows the 14-day moving average.

It's important to note that the state reported the 12-year-old's death on Tuesday as a part of its COVID-19 data. However, the death could have occurred on a previous day.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.