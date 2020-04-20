Pink urges fans to donate meals after battle with COVID-19

She took the Instagram to show off the batch she donated.

ATLANTA — Pink's family was directly affected by the coronavirus, as the Grammy winner and her 3-year-old son Jameson had contracted the illness.

Shortly after that she donated $1 million to the pandemic relief efforts.

Now the singer is urging her fans and followers to spread some positivity during the coronavirus pandemic, by providing home-cooked meals to those in need.

She took the Instagram to show off the batch she donated.



She captioned the post " find your local church, find your local shelter, reach out to them, get some friends together, and cook some soup."

Her photo shows several containers of the soup with each of them labeled with their ingredients.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.