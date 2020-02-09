More than 90 active COVID-19 cases at Plant Vogtle construction site

According to Georgia Power, more than 800 positive cases have been reported there since the pandemic began.

WAYNESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Power said that as of Tuesday, there were 94 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 among construction workers at their Plant Vogtle site expansion in eastern Georgia.

According to a statement from the company, they have continued to monitor conditions at the site and tracked coronavirus test results among workers at the construction site for Plant Vogtle Units 3 & 4, along the Savannah River near Waynesboro in Burke County.

"Georgia Power remains focused on protecting the safety and health of workers at the Vogtle 3&4 construction site. Site leadership will continue to closely monitor conditions using the data available and will draw on the expertise of health officials, including the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the medical professionals providing guidance specifically for our Vogtle 3&4 team," Georgia Power's John Kraft said in a statement.

Kraft said that with the safety measures in place, the company can continue to protect its workforce as new information emerges.

"The proactive measures we’ve implemented throughout this pandemic to limit the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of our workforce will continue and evolve based on any new information and guidelines," Kraft said.

He said that some of the workers may have been tested multiple times.

"As of Tuesday, Sep. 1, there were 94 active confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Vogtle 3&4 site," Kraft said. "Since the start of testing, the project has tracked 2,409 negative tests and 843 positive results, which may reflect some workers who have been tested more than once."