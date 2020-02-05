Police, family, friends celebrate woman's 100th birthday with drive-by parade!

There was no party allowed because of social distancing, but she still got the love and recognition she deserved.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Everywhere you turn, Atlanta is sending the love during this pandemic - and on Thursday, it was a party in Fulton County!

Hattie Lucy Young has lived in South Fulton all her life, and last week, she turned 100 years old!

With sirens blazing, police, city officials, family and friends held a drive-by parade to celebrate her milestone day.

It gave them the opportunity to safely wish her a happy birthday!

