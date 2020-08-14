Polk County moves to four-day week to accommodate student quarantines

The county's schools will operate on a Tuesday-Friday schedule, with Monday a teacher planning day.

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — Polk County says it will move to a four-day school week, to accommodate students who will have to quarantine.

The idea is for teachers to use Monday as a planning day to "upload and prepare digital lessons on their teacher websites," according to a school update. Students will then attend class Tuesday-Friday in person.

The change is necessary, the update said, "to allow students who are required to quarantine to not miss any lessons being taught in the classrooms."

The four-day week will last for the remainder of the first semester, the update said. Students will have a break next week and the first day of the new week will be Tuesday, Aug. 25.

"Due to the frequently changing quarantine requirements outside of our control and mandated by the Department of Public Health, we have had to make adjustments to our educational plan," the update said. "Thank you for your continued understanding and flexibility as we fight to keep providing our students an in-person learning experience."

A post on the district's Facebook page elaborated: "While we understand an adjustment to our normal schedule at this time may be an inconvenience to our families, we appreciate your patience and understanding of our attempt to keep our students in school despite the many agency mandates/factors outside of our control that are influencing our day-to-day operations."