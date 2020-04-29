Ponce City Market targeting mid-May reopening

Jamestown Properties says PCM is working with tenants for a potential reopening of the main food hall, still a couple weeks away.

ATLANTA — Ponce City Market is targeting a mid-May reopening, its management company Jamestown Properties told 11Alive.

While Gov. Brian Kemp began allowing businesses that had previously been closed under his statewide shelter-in-place order to begin reopening last week and early this week, retail developments like Ponce City Market were technically never ordered to close.

They did nonetheless, and Jamestown Properties said PCM is working with tenants for a potential reopening of the main food hall, still a couple weeks away.

"Jamestown is working with all of our tenants to begin opening the Ponce City Market Food Hall in mid-May. The health and safety of the community remains to be our top priority, and we are gathering guidelines from local and state health officials to help direct the decision making process," a spokesperson for PCM said.

"Our property management team will collaborate with the retailers and restaurateurs choosing to reopen in the interim in an effort to help them comply with the Governor’s Executive Order, as well as all applicable health and safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, and Georgia’s local and state health departments," the statement continued.

Some PCM food stalls maintained operations for takeout orders through the closures that arose out of the coronavirus pandemic.

11Alive talked to one flower shop owner at the popular dining/shopping complex who maintained some operations. She spoke of how it was "confusing being in the gray area," as the governor's order laid out a number of "Minimum Basic Operations" requirements for many businesses, but did not explicitly require them to close.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.