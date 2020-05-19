Quarantine Olympics become big hit on TikTok

The challenges range from blindfolded toilet paper dodgeball to stair sledding to putt-putt.

ATLANTA — It all started out of boredom.

“We had been playing the same card games and board games,” Alex Presley said. “I was like we’ve got to do something different.”

And that’s when the Quarantine Olympics was born. It started with the straw challenge.

“It just blew up,” Alex said. “I just kind of posted it, I thought it would be a cool video. We woke up and it had five million views overnight.”

And it has taken off from there. The challenges range from blindfolded toilet paper dodgeball to stair sledding to putt-putt.

“We’re empty-nesters,” Lee Presley said. “When the boys come back, I’m like a kid. [My wife] is going crazy, the house is a mess, just destroyed.”

“We’re definitely all in and we’re having a lot of fun, but we’re ready for the closing ceremonies,” he added.

It doesn’t seem like that closing ceremony is happening any time soon, though. In addition to the Quarantine Olympics, Alex, his girlfriend and his family will be competing against real Olympians for the next month. So the games will continue.

The Quarantine Olympics are fun, they are inspiring others to try their own versions of the games with their families and they have brought the Presley family closer together.

“Before we did these games, it was we’d eat dinner, and then everybody does their own thing,” he said. “It gets us all in one place with one goal. We have to play a game every night. I think that’s cool.”