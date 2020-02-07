Dekalb County sends emergency alert regarding 'rapid' COVID-19 spread

The message went on to advise county residents to continue to follow the CDC guidelines.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County officials sent out a public health safety alert early Thursday morning regarding the "rapid" spread of coronavirus cases across the county.

According to the 8 a.m. alert, "The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is rapidly increasing in DeKalb and across Georgia."

The message went on to advise county residents to continue to follow the CDC guidelines by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and staying home when possible.

County officials are also encouraging residents to get tested.

This alert comes after 2,946 new coronavirus cases were added to the count on July 1. This is the highest amount of cases Georgia has seen in one day.

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

Georgia was one of the first states to reopen its economy, allowing restaurants and personal service businesses to resume operations in late April. The governor has gradually allowed other businesses to reopen in phases in the weeks since, eventually ending the state's shelter-in-place order for everyone with the exception of the medically fragile.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.