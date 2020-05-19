Real-time updates | Coronavirus in Georgia

Here are the trends we are tracking across the state of Georgia.

ATLANTA — We are breaking down the coronavirus trends and related information across the state of Georgia and providing updates as they come in.

Key Facts:

There have been 1,649 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/5-5/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.36 Over the previous 14-day period (4/21-5/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.36.

in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/5-5/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.36 Over the previous 14-day period (4/21-5/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.36. There have been 38,283 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 603.14. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 662.21

in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 603.14. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 662.21 There have been 6,992 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 95.57. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 125.21

in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 95.57. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 125.21 The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on May 17, there were 1,010 current hospitalizations.

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

All public school buildings in Georgia are closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect.

Things to know Tuesday morning