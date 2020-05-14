Real-time updates | Coronavirus in Georgia

We know the numbers are a lot to process so we are here to break it down for you.

ATLANTA — We are breaking down the coronavirus trends across the state of Georgia.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 404-885-7600.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts:

There have been 1,517 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (4/30-5/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.50. Over the previous 14-day period (4/16-4/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.14.

in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (4/30-5/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.50. Over the previous 14-day period (4/16-4/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.14. There have been 35,427 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 654.79. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 661.86

in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 654.79. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 661.86 There have been 6,308 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.14

in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.14 Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 140.29.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on May 13, there were 1,091 current hospitalizations.

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

All public school buildings in Georgia are closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect.

Things to know for Thursday, May 14

Dobbins ARB to hold flyovers across north Georgia hospitals

Red Cross conducting multiple blood drives

State to receive $200 million to increase testing capacity

First shipment of COVID-19 treatment drug Remdesivir arrives

Governor tours temporary medical units in Floyd County

Speaker says lawmakers to return, but with precautions

City of College Park reverses course

Six Flags to use reservation system

Stonecrest mask giveaway set for Friday

Gwinnett deputies help deliver meals to children



RELATED STORIES: