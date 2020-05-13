Real-time updates | Coronavirus in Georgia

The coronavirus death rate is trending down in the state of Georgia as it compares to the worst week in April.

We are breaking down the coronavirus trends across the state of Georgia.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts:

There have been 1,494 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (4/29-5/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.71. Over the previous 14-day period (4/15-4/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.71.

There have been 34,838 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 758.07. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 689.07.

There have been 6,227 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 94.71. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 118.86.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on May 11, there were 1,133 current hospitalizations.

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

All public school buildings in Georgia are closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect.

Things to know for Wednesday, May 13

State numbers at 7 p.m. show nearly 35K confirmed cases

Public pools allowed to reopen on Thursday

Some divisions of state agencies will begin limited in-person operations

Georgia receives first shipment of Remdesivir, Kemp says

Day camps allowed to operate this summer

Governor eases some restrictions for restaurants

Kemp extends order to keep bars, nightclubs closed