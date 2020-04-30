Real-time updates: Coronavirus in Georgia

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. As of 7 p.m., there are 25,634 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,095 deaths reported.

ATLANTA — Here is the latest on the coronavirus in Georgia.

Key Facts:

1,095 deaths from the novel coronavirus in Georgia. This is an increase of 16 from Tuesday evening. There were 942 deaths reported at noon on Monday.

25,634 confirmed cases across the state, an increase of 430 from the count last night.

Statewide shelter-in-place order will expire on April 30

All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect until May 13

*Editor's Note: a previous headline and alert for this story reported there were just under 2,000 deaths in Georgia. That count was incorrect. This story has been corrected.

Thursday, April 30

Things to know this morning

