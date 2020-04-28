Real-time updates: Coronavirus in Georgia

x
Released numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health now show that 1,038 people have died from COVID-19 in Georgia.

ATLANTA — Newly released numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health now show that 1,038 people have died from COVID-19 in Georgia on the same day that many businesses were allowed to reopen for the first time since a shelter-in-place order began weeks earlier. 

Key Facts: 

Tuesday, April 28 

Things to know Tuesday morning

  • Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that he would permit the restriction on vacation rentals in Georgia to expire on April 30.
  • These are the industries allowed to open on Monday, April 27
  • Here are 8 changes you'll notice at restaurants in Georgia offering dine-in service
  • Georgia is reopening | Here is how it compares to other states
  • Hall County government facilities closed for the COVID-19 pandemic will begin partially reopening to the public on May 18, officials said Monday.
  • The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms of COVID-19 to its official website over the weekend. 

