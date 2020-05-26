Real-time updates: Coronavirus in Georgia

We're breaking down the numbers and keeping you up to date on the latest.

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Key Facts:

There have been 1,848 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/12-5/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/28-5/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.14.

There have been 43,400 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 611.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 654.14.

There have been 7,507 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 91.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.07.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on May 25, there were 892 current hospitalizations.

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

Public Health Emergency remains in effect.