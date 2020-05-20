Real-time updates | Coronavirus in Georgia

Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in the state of Georgia. We break down the data and put it in context.

ATLANTA — We are breaking down the coronavirus trends and related information across the state of Georgia and providing updates as they come in.

Key Facts:

There have been 1,684 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (5/7-5/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.93. Over the previous 14-day period (4/23-5/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.57.

There have been 38,889 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported case on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 594.79. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 646.43.

There have been 7,089 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 91.79. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 117.14.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on May 19, there were 986 current hospitalizations.

Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide shelter-in-place order expired at midnight on April 30. However, his order for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect until June 12.

All public school buildings in Georgia are closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect.

