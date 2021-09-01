Latest record-breaking COVID surge in Georgia brings life to doctors' fears

11Alive spoke with one doctor who echoed the concerns of Anthony Fauci who urged caution ahead of the holidays. On Friday, Georgia surpassed 10,000 daily cases.

ATLANTA — Two weeks after Christmas, Georgia has shattered its previous records for new COVID cases in a single day. Now, one Emory doctor says her fears of a post-holiday surge are playing out in full force.

The numbers are staggering - 10,379 new COVID-19 cases in Georgia. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly-confirmed cases is roughly 6,000 per day.

The new record comes and a major holiday where healthcare workers warned of the consequences that would surround people traveling and gathering.

"The numbers, in and of themselves, are alarming," Dr. Anthony Fauci said weeks earlier on Dec. 4. "And then you realize that it is likely we'll see more of a surge as we get two to three weeks past the Thanksgiving holiday. The thing that concerns me is it butts up right to Christmas."

Then, just days after Christmas, Fauci again issued a warning.

"As we get into the next few weeks, it might actually get worse," he said.

Emory University Hospital's Dr. Frita Fisher said that, as a front-line worker, seeing numbers continually break records in the state can be frustrating.

"Front-line workers are putting their lives at risk to be sure they save the lives of others," she said. "All we ask is the community does its best to help stop the transmission of COVID-19."

She said that moving forward, it's crucial that people follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines - even with family.