'Everybody is not on the same page' | Relaxed mask guidelines for fully vaccinated leads to confusion for some people

ATLANTA — As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention begins to relax the guidelines on face masks, it is raising questions and concerns.

People are confused on whether to wear the mask or not, after the CDC said last week people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask in most settings. This has been leading several businesses to ditch their mask policies.

It's leaving some people community confused.

“Everybody is not on the same page. So there’s always going to be confusion,” Bryan Sims said.

Other businesses haven’t been as quick to make changes, pointing to the fact the pandemic hasn’t ended.

As of Monday afternoon, only 30% of Georgians are fully vaccinated, according data from the state Department of Public Health.

“There’s already people that aren’t wearing a mask. I think there are a mix of messages,” Lauren Hunter said.

Radio personality Reec Swiney said compared to other states, Georgia guidelines have been relaxed since the beginning of the pandemic.

“City of Atlanta may be ready for the restrictions to be loosened, because we haven’t been following them anyway,” Swiney said.

The overall sentiment is that everyone wants to see consistency from the CDC, schools, and businesses when it comes to masks.