Georgia Congressman tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON — Rep. Rick Allen, a Georgia Congressman representing a district that includes Augusta, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement he provided Augusta's NBC affiliate WRDW.

The 12th District representative told WRDW: "I have been undergoing regular COVID-19 testing and learned today that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I do not have any symptoms and will continue to work on behalf of the 12th District from home as I quarantine.”