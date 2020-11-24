x
Georgia Congressman tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Rick Allen represents the state's 12th District, which includes Augusta.

WASHINGTON — Rep. Rick Allen, a Georgia Congressman representing a district that includes Augusta, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement he provided Augusta's NBC affiliate WRDW.

The 12th District representative told WRDW: "I have been undergoing regular COVID-19 testing and learned today that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I do not have any symptoms and will continue to work on behalf of the 12th District from home as I quarantine.” 

The 69-year-old Republican has represented the 12th District for nearly six years, and won re-election for a fourth term easily in the Nov. 3 general election, defeating his Democratic challenger with more than 58% of the vote.

