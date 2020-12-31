Restaurants, bars working to safely keep the party going while ringing in 2021

Some restaurants and bars are tightening their rules and guidelines

ATLANTA — On Thursday night, some people in Atlanta are looking forward to getting out and ringing in 2021 around others.

Businesses that are hosting events said they are aware that things will be much different this year, thanks to the pandemic.

At The Select Restaurant and Bar in Sandy Springs, ringing in 2021 is going to look different than it did at previous New Year’s events.

“Now we’re thinking, 'okay, well part of the experience is safety and security,'” said David Green, one of the eatery's owners.

He said protecting guests and staff is one of their top priorities.

“You have to have a negative test within the last 48 hours in order to enter the building entirely," he said. "That’s vendors, employees, guests."

Green said the restaurant is providing free rapid tests to guests who have a ticket to their New Year’s Eve dinner with live music.

El Super Pan at The Battery is on the same page and putting their rules in place too, including a 70-person capacity.

“We will be taking temperatures at the door," said general manager David Limon, Jr. "And, as soon as we meet that capacity, we’ll have to make a stop for the amount of people we have coming in.”

For businesses not following these rules, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is letting them know the city of Atlanta is watching.

“We will continue to focus on businesses that are violating our city codes,” she said.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday asked people to stay vigilant.

“Please consider the risk of going out on New Year’s Eve," the governor said. "We also need Georgians to continue to follow the four things to stop the spread regardless of their New Year’s plans: wear your mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing, and follow the public health guidance in our executive order."

Business owners like Green said they’ll go the extra mile to put protections in place.

“Safety for our clients is paramount," he said. "Safety for our employees is paramount."