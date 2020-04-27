ATLANTA — All eyes are on Georgia. The state was one of the first to begin reopening its economy during the coronavirus pandemic with salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, gyms, bowling alleys and massage parlors were given the green light on Friday.

Today, Monday, April 27, the state's reopening continues when movie theaters can welcome customers and in-restaurant dining can resume as Gov. Brian Kemp loosens the coronavirus restrictions.

Many restaurants 11Alive News spoke with said they will continue to offer curbside pickup and delivery options, but would not open their dining rooms just yet.

RELATED: Some Georgia businesses announced they would open, then almost immediately regretted it

They said they are either not prepared, don't have the proper personal protective equipment (masks, gloves, etc.) or just don't feel that the time is right.

Others, including Atlanta-based Waffle House, plans to open its doors for customers to dine-in their establishments.

Things will look a little different if you do plan to dine out. There are 39 provisions in all for restaurants that Kemp has put in place, including a limit of 10 customers per 500 square feet and face coverings for all employees.

RELATED: These are the guidelines restaurants will need to follow to reopen in Georgia

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

RELATED: Here are 8 changes you'll notice at restaurants in Georgia offering dine-in service