x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

coronavirus

Emory Healthcare to cut hours, furlough up to 1,500 employees, faces $660M shortfall due to pandemic

The shortfall impacts 11 hospitals and outpatient practices.

ATLANTA — Emory Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in the state, announced it would be cutting hours and furloughing up to 1,500 employees as it faces a $660 million revenue shortfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported. 

The news follows Wellstar Health System’s announcement on May 20 it was forced to furlough more than 1,000 employees as it faces up to $600 million in losses also brought on by the pandemic.

Jonathan S. Lewin, president and CEO of the nonprofit system, said in a written statement that Emory Healthcare expects a $660 million revenue shortfall based on projections through August. The shortfall impacts 11 hospitals and outpatient practices. The reduced hours and furloughs are slated to go into effect June 1 and continue through Aug. 31.

RELATED: Kemp asks Georgians to schedule elective procedures to help struggling hospital systems

The magnitude in loss in revenue is attributed to cancellation and postponement of the majority of surgery, procedural and diagnostic cases that “far exceeds the $142 million in federal grant receipts,” or CARES Act funding, that Emory Healthcare has received, he said. Congress approved the $175 billion CARES Act to provide relief funds to hospitals and other healthcare providers to cover healthcare-related expenses or lost revenue attributable to Covid-19.

"While never more proud of our team’s response, Covid-19 has had a significant negative impact on our normal revenue and operating expenses, which we must address to ensure a sustained financial recovery throughout our extensive health care system to continue our care and academic missions," Lewin said.

Visit the Atlanta Business Chronicle for the full report. 

MORE HEADLINES:

Gov. Kemp, public health commissioner address concerns about data missteps

Georgia has 9 cases of 'mystery' childhood coronavirus-related syndrome

Emory makes major breakthrough in understanding COVID-19 antibodies - and testing for them

These metro Atlanta restaurants have permanently closed since the coronavirus pandemic