CDC Director, HHS Secretary hold COVID-19 briefing in Atlanta

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar are giving a COVID-19 briefing in Atlanta this afternoon.

The two officials will be speaking at the CDC's Atlanta headquarters.

According to a release, they will discuss the ongoing COVID-19 response and Operation Warp Speed, which is the Trump administration's initiative to find a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.