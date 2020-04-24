ATLANTA — As Georgia began to reopen today under the much-scrutinized order of Gov. Brian Kemp, dozens expressed their dissent with a rolling protest past the governor's mansion in Atlanta.

Video from the scene showed a stream of cars - some with signs broadcasting messages such as, "Stay home! It's not time to open!" or "It is too soon to open Georgia!" - driving by the governor's mansion and honking.

The governor was not at the home, having left to visit areas of south Georgia that were struck by suspected tornadoes yesterday.

Kemp has faced vocal opposition to his plan across the political spectrum, from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to President Donald Trump.

RELATED: Trump: 'I wasn't happy with Brian Kemp'

But the governor has held steadfast, saying he trusts the Georgia business community to be responsible and wants to give small businesses that may be on the brink a lifeline to try and keep operating.

"We’re not handing the keys back to people and telling them hey back to business as normal," Kemp told 11Alive earlier this week. "There’s a lot of great businesses in our state operating right now under 20 strict guidelines. You haven’t heard the horror stories in those businesses."

RELATED: Georgia begins the reopening process today | Here's how it will work

He has had strong defenders of his decision, including Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Georgia-based political commentator Erick Erickson.

Whether from longstanding rivals such as Stacey Abrams or the president, Kemp has shown no sign he will waver under criticism.

Photos: Georgia businesses reopen during coronavirus pandemic Shannon Stafford styles the hair of Ebony Housey at her salon on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Savannah, Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week the resumption of elective medical procedures, as well as the reopening of certain close-contact businesses like gyms, barbershops and tattoo parlors. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum) Xuan Le wears as mask as she cleans her work station as Envy Nail Bar prepared to open on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Savannah, Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week the resumption of elective medical procedures, as well as the reopening of certain close-contact businesses like gyms, barbershops and tattoo parlors. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum) Xuan Le wears a mask as she works on the nails of Deriana Hayward at Envy Nail Bar on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Savannah, Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week the resumption of elective medical procedures, as well as the reopening of certain close-contact businesses like gyms, barbershops and tattoo parlors. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum) Sterling Henderson, 27, cleans gym equipment at Bodyplex Fitness Adventure on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Grayson, Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week the resumption of elective medical procedures, as well as the reopening of certain close-contact businesses like gyms, barbershops and tattoo parlors that were closed due to coronavirus concerns. Henderson said she was "ecstatic" the gym had reopened. "I think they're doing a pretty good job of keeping everyone apart and cleaning. And there's not that many people here now, said Henderson.". (AP Photo/Sudhin Thanawala) A sign on posted on gym equipment, advises patrons to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 virus outbreak at Bodyplex Fitness Adventure on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Grayson, Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week the resumption of elective medical procedures, as well as the reopening of certain close-contact businesses like gyms, barbershops and tattoo parlors. (AP Photo/Sudhin Thanawala) Sara Gasaway, left, Sterling Henderson, 27, right, Mike Martino, center, all gather at the entrance of Bodyplex Fitness Adventure on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Grayson, Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week the resumption of elective medical procedures, as well as the reopening of certain close-contact businesses like gyms, barbershops and tattoo parlors during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Sudhin Thanawala) A customer gets her eyebrows waxed at Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Marietta, Georgia. The salon had been closed for more than a month due to the new coronavirus. Barber shops, nail salons, gyms and a few other businesses reopened in Georgia on Friday as the Republican governor eased a month-long shutdown despite warnings from health experts of a potential new surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Ron Harris) Lester Crowell, managing partner of Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique, changes the letters of the salon's sign on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. Barber shops, nail salons, gyms and a few other businesses reopened in Georgia on Friday as the Republican governor eased a month-long shutdown despite warnings from health experts of a potential new surge of coronavirus infections.(AP Photo/Ron Harris) Folding chairs for customers are placed outside Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. The salon had been closed for more than a month due to the new coronavirus. Barber shops, nail salons, gyms and a few other businesses reopened in Georgia on Friday as the Republican governor eased a month-long shutdown despite warnings from health experts of a potential new surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Ron Harris) Employees and customers walk in to Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. The salon had been closed for more than a month due to the new coronavirus. Barber shops, nail salons, gyms and a few other businesses reopened in Georgia on Friday as the Republican governor eased a month-long shutdown despite warnings from health experts of a potential new surge of coronavirus infections.(AP Photo/Ron Harris) Noah Nichols works out at the Rock Fitness Center on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Ringgold, Ga. Gyms, along with hair salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors were among the businesses allowed to open on Friday. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

