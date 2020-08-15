Roswell Fire chief in critical condition, community rallies behind him

Thousands of people are coming together to support Roswell Fire Chief Ricky Burnett as he battles COVID-19 in the ICU

ATLANTA — The city of Roswell is coming together tonight to uplift the fire chief who is battling COVID-19.

Roswell Fire Chief Ricky Burnett has been in the intensive care unit and on a ventilator since contracting the virus. But his family and friends have been encouraged by the outpouring of love and support.

Roswell Fire Chief Ricky Burnett takes the time to get to know the people in his community.

"He's just a great man. He was great working with me to set up the visit at the Roswell Fire Department," April Olsen said.

Olsen worked with the chief earlier this year to set up tours of the local fire stations through the InCommunity organization - a group for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"We have 12 group homes in North Fulton that are in traditional neighborhoods, so we wanted to make sure our fire and police know who are individuals are and our individuals are comfortable with fire and police," said Olsen, the senior donor relations manager.

The chief coordinated the visits personally and made sure they went off without a hitch.

"It was wonderful, it was laid back, they allowed our individuals to get into the fire trucks. They did a quick dress into their fire suits, which was really neat to watch. They were just really welcoming and great," she said.

Welcoming and great are just some of the words used to describe the chief who took the position in 2014.

Thousands of people paid tribute to Chief Burnett online, calling him a tireless worker who is wholly dedicated to his job and his family.

He's been in public service for 30 years and was instrumental in getting the Georgia Firefighters Cancer Protection bill passed in 2018.

Even at the top of his department, his coworkers say he makes a difference in the lives of the people he meets every day.

"Just doing his job. He's an essential worker. He's an essential worker and we need our folks, so COVID-19 is just scary for all of us," Olsen said.

His family has not shared an update on his condition today, but posted online they're so grateful for all of the support and love they've received.