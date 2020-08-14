Roswell fire chief 'fighting for his life' with COVID-19

The department asked everyone to please pray for Fire Chief Ricky Burnette in a Facebook post.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Fire Chief Ricky Burnette is "fighting for his life" with COVID-19, according to a Facebook post shared by the department.

The Roswell Fire Department asked everyone to please pray for the chief in a post, which outlined how Burnette is in the ICU in critical condition and on a ventilator.

The post said "this is a painful time for his family, his firefighters and his friends, which are many."

"Friends, I am asking for your prayers and your support for Ricky, his family, fire family included, and the medical staff that cares for him," the post, by former Roswell Fire Chief Ricky Spencer, said. "We need to get this man well and out of the hospital and back in his office as our Fire Chief."

Spencer called Burnette, who succeeded him as fire chief, "one of the most dedicated firefighters I have ever been associated with over the years."

"We have worked together for over 30 years, as he was my Deputy Chief when I was Fire Chief in Roswell. I’ve watched this man do things that have made the difference in people’s lives whether it was on a Fire or EMS scene," the post said. "Ricky has taken the Roswell Fire Department to the next level after being named Fire Chief in 2014.

"There is not enough words to express how much I love this man and so proud of the job he has been doing and he is still our Fire Chief," Spencer added. "God Bless Fire Chief Ricky Burnette and give him the strength to beat this virus, In Gods name I pray."