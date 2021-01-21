Roswell mayor proposes thousands in COVID relief grants for businesses, residents

The mayor has proposed $800,000 in grants to help residents and businesses in the city.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Mayor Lori Henry has proposed $800,000 in COVID relief grants for Roswell residents and physical businesses.

Officials said the proposal will go before the city council for a vote during the Monday, Jan. 25 meeting.

“I am committed to helping our residents and business owners during these unprecedented times,” Henry said. “This is something the City can do to help families in need pay their mortgage, rent, utilities, or buy groceries. It also allows us to help those brick-and-mortar businesses struggling due to COVID stay afloat until the vaccine is widely distributed and we can get back to normal.”

According to a release from the city, Henry's proposal divides the grants with half for residents and a half for Roswell businesses that have lost revenue during the pandemic.

The release indicates the grants would not need to be paid back to the city. If approved, qualifications for the grants and how they would be administered would need to be determined at a future meeting.

The mayor said the city has already awarded $600,000 in Community Development Block Grants for COVID relief for local nonprofit organizations and has already passed occupation tax relief for businesses totaling $90,000 in credits for Roswell businesses in the first few weeks.