Roswell Police chief returns to work after COVID-19 diagnosis; 2 officers under quarantine

A spokesman for Roswell Police said the positive cases among the department has not affected their ability to respond to calls.

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Police Chief is back on the job after recently testing positive for COVID-19, the department has confirmed. Two other employees have also tested positive for the virus.

Officials with the department said Chief James Conroy immediately went on a 14-day self-quarantine after the diagnosis. They added recent test results shows he is now negative for the virus and has since returned to work. The two officers who also tested positive for COVID-19 are currently self-quarantining and are "doing well," the department added.

A spokesman for Roswell Police said the positive cases among the department has not affected the ability to respond to calls. He said the 911 call center currently asks COVID-19-related questions, but added that the department, in the future, may try and take more non-emergency calls over the phone.

Roswell Police said it closed most of its building to the public on March 16, with an exception of a small area. It said it enforces proper cleaning protocols throughout the building and provides cleaning station for officers to disinfect equipment and patrol vehicles.

The department said it is also encouraging officers to utilize their masks and hand sanitizer.