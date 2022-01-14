New COVID-19 testing site opens in Sandy Springs

The site will be closed on Saturdays and is drive-thru only.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A new COVID-19 testing site has opened in Fulton County. The news arrived as the latest data from the Georgia Department of Health revealed that Georgia has seemingly crossed the peak for average cases during the omicron wave.

The Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency opened a new COVID-19 testing site in Sandy Springs on Wednesday. Located at 620 Morgan Falls Road, the site is available to all Georgia residents six days a week.

It will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Sundays. It will be closed on Saturdays.

Appointments are not necessary, health officials said in a press release. However, the site is drive-thru only and pre-registration is recommended. Test results will be provided within 72 hours of testing.

Georgia crossed the peak of average COVID-19 cases following a massive surge of new cases due to the omicron variant's high rate of infection. There has been a steady decline in the number of new cases within the Peach State over the last couple of weeks.