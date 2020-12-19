Second allocation of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine reduced in Georgia

This next round of shipments is bringing in about 40,000 fewer doses from what health and government officials were anticipating.

ATLANTA — Georgia is one of many states being told to expect fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week. This next round of shipments is bringing in 40,000 fewer doses from what was originally expected.

So far, Georgia has received about 84,000 doses this week. Next week, the state was planning on receiving another 99,000 but that number has since been reduced to 60,000.

Governor Brian Kemp's office said this 40 percent reduction is due, in part, to logistics and supply chain issues that the governor said are being worked out.

"I keep telling people I wish it was a lot more but it could be zero," said Governor Kemp during a press conference at Grady Hospital Thursday.

In a statement, Pfizer said distribution is going well and that it currently has millions of doses sitting in a warehouse. The company adds that it has not received any shipment instructions for those.

The federal Department of Health and Human Services insists distribution isn't being reduced, they're just adjusting deliveries to spread them out across more days.

Public health expert Bruce Y. Lee helped with the delivery of the swine flu vaccine back in 2009.

He said a lot of time and attention was spent on approving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and on figuring out how to pay for it. However, he said, the shipping and distribution process was not talked about enough.

"The potential for confusion and the potential for further problems as a result is quite high in this situation," Lee said through a Zoom interview.

Lee, who is a professor of health policy and management at the City University of New York, said that many times manufacturers will provide an estimate on the allotment of vaccines, but the number is subject to change.

He said this can be avoided with open communication between everyone involved, including the manufacturer, distributor and the government.

"The problem is we have not seen an organized national response in general to the COVID-19 pandemic and the same thing is true with vaccine distribution," he explained.

In a statement, the Department of Public Health told 11Alive that it's disappointing to have allocations reduced, but is hopeful the Moderna vaccine will be approved soon, too.

Lee said there is hope with the possibility of a second vaccine, but it could also complicate things in the distribution process.

"It's great there's a second vaccine out there because we're not as dependent on one vaccine, but we have to keep in mind there'll be two vaccines out there," he said. "It'll be more complex to coordinate which places will get which vaccine, how are the characteristics going to match up?"

Lee added that this reduction in Pfizer vaccine deliveries could happen again with the expected rollout of Moderna. The state hopes to receive 174,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine once the FDA approves emergency authorization.

"Manufacturers will provide estimates in terms of production, but they're balancing production against production of other vaccines or medical products," he explained.

However, he does acknowledge the 40 percent reduction Georgia is expecting next week is pretty significant. Georgia is not the only state seeing a reduction on allocations for the second shipment.

"It's a significant amount," he said. "It really changes how people handle different things and the cascading effect if you're trying to protect frontline workers."