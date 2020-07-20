Senator David Perdue proposes $50 billion support program for schools that reopen

Perdue said he felt the program should also be open to schools that allow the option to have in-person classes in addition to virtual learning.

ATLANTA — U.S. Senator David Perdue of Georgia is proposing a $50 billion program to support schools that choose to reopen.

It's called the SCHOOL Act and it would be part of the second round of stimulus. Schools that develop specific reopening plans could apply for a grant under his proposal. It would also connect available healthcare professionals to support schools, create a database so school systems can share ideas across the country, and streamline information for parents and public health officials.

Senator Perdue said the goal is to give schools the tools to open safely and more quickly bring students back to the classroom.

“It's an incentive to do it the right way, according to the CDC,” Perdue said. “The factors are the qualification for the funding would be compliance with the CDC guidelines.”

He suggested that, in his opinion, money would also be available to schools that were offering the option to return to in-school learning as well.

“I would argue that’s appropriate,” Perdue said. “I don't want this to look like a federal mandate because that's the last thing I want to do. I think that parent is the best to make that decision.”

Senator Perdue's parents were educators and he said more must be done to help schools navigate through the pandemic.