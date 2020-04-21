ATLANTA — For seniors, loneliness can be a devastating side affect of the coronavirus outbreak.

You can help to ease that tension.

Lend a senior a tablet or a cellphone. Teach them how to FaceTime with family and friends.

Use it to remotely play card or board games with them.

Call senior centers for online or phone support. Shop for food and medicine, order books online.

Important Links to Access:

Mother Jones

AARP

Department of Aging Services

