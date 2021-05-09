Another Clayton County school goes virtual after increase in COVID cases

Sequoyah Middle School will pivot to virtual/remote learning for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Another Clayton County school will shift to virtual learning for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year, the district announced on Sunday. It becomes the fifth school in the district to make the change.

They said they were aware of an "increase in COVID-19 cases" at the school. They did not elaborate on whether or not that included teachers or students.

The CCPS School Nutrition Department has suspended the food service operation at Sequoyah Middle School, which also served the students and families of the Harper Elementary School community, until further notice.

"As CCPS continues to prioritize the safety of all students and employees, in accordance with the Health and Safety section of the Clayton County Public Schools Reopening of Schools Plan, district officials will continue to make determinations regarding in district COVID-19 cases on a case by case basis using the guidance of federal, state and local health officials," the district said in a news release.