Shoppers head to Lenox Square as mall opens for first time since March

Many stores remain closed inside of the mall.

ATLANTA — For the first time in weeks, Lenox Square reopened its doors Monday to shoppers.

Before the mall opened, customers were seen lined up outside social distancing as they waited patiently. The doors opened about 10 minutes before 11 a.m. Guests were handed masks as they entered if they didn't already have one.

Shoppers were allowed back in for the first time since March 18. But just because the doors were open didn't mean that all of the stores inside were taking customers.

11Alive's Maura Sirianni put on a mask and went inside of the mall, where she noticed that many of the stores such as, Bath and Body Works, Under Armour, and Victoria's Secret, were among many retailers that remain closed.

Many stores had signs on their doors explaining to customers the reasons they had decided to stay temporarily closed.

Many shoppers could be seen in Finish Line and not everyone was practicing social distancing.

The Buckhead mall is just one of the Simon Property Group retail locations that reopened in Georgia, with others soon to follow. According to its website, Calhoun Outlet Marketplace and North Georgia Premium Outlets were scheduled to reopen on May 1.

Lenox Square, the Mall of Georgia/Village Shops, Phipps Plaza, Sugarloaf Mills and Town Center at Cobb were all scheduled to reopen Monday.

Simon malls also had a list of safety protocols on its website where they said employees, contractors, and vendors will be required to screen themselves at home prior to coming to work. Those exposed to COVID-19 will be required to quarantine at home until they are symptom-free for at least 72 hours. They also will have employees wear protective face masks while on the property and take other steps of prevention from the virus.

As for shoppers, they are encouraging everyone to take their temperatures and perform health checks prior to coming to the mall and refrain from visiting if they have any flu-like symptoms.

They are also encouraging customers to wear face coverings and continue with social distancing guidelines. They also plan on making free temperature testing available to shoppers by using infrared thermometers.

Sanitizing stations will be placed through Simon malls' properties. In Lenox Square, 11Alive noticed them on the walls near the entrances and exits. There were also markings on the floor pointing shoppers in which direction they should walk.

Although these safety measures are being put in place, the topic of whether businesses should be opens continue.

In Atlanta, the term "Lenox" was a top trend on Twitter Monday afternoon after people commented on the line outside of the mall and whether or not they thought it was appropriate for it to reopen.

"I understand the need to get the economy moving. But what does anyone need in the Lenox Mall to survive until tomorrow," one Twitter user said.

"What’s exactly in Lenox mall to cause a line," another person said.

Some customers told 11Alive they weren't there to shop but were out because they were curious to see what was taking place and to see which stores were open.

To view the full list of COVID-19 protocols for Simon Property Group locations, visit the company's website. They also have a list of mall reopening dates.

