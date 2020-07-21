6 out of 12 family members living in same house test positive for COVID-19

'It’s been really hard - really, really hard.'

ATLANTA — For nearly a month, Jennifer Santana has been pulling double-duty as mom and doctor.

"It’s been really hard - really, really hard. Trying to keep everyone with the mask, on trying to keep everyone distant is really hard," said Santana.

She misses being able to hug and kiss her children, especially when tucking the younger ones in at night after saying their prayers.

"We’re a family used to doing everything together. We’re used to doing, you name it, we do it together. Movie night, game night, soccer," she said.

Now, add to the list tackling a pandemic.

Six out of 12 family members living in the same house tested positive for COVID-19. It started with Santana's oldest daughter. At five months pregnant, they thought she was just having morning sickness. A COVID-19 test proved otherwise.

"Three or four days later we all ended sick, half of us ended up sick," said the mother of 11.

Santana said that, while the virus takes a physical toll, it also takes a mental one. Throughout, she's been trying to stay strong for her children and husband, remaining focused on them getting well. Luckily no one has needed to go to the hospital, but they have experienced symptoms.

"Feeling you can’t breathe. You have back pain, it feels like you pulled a muscle is what it feels like and it doesn’t matter how you move or sit it hurts," she said.

The adults and teens in the family work fast-food jobs. Since they can’t work, money is tight.

"We’re not used to bills that high and nobody has been working for a month now and we have rent, light, water, and food - things like that," said Santana.

The timeline to get back to work keeps getting pushed back.

Santana's 15-year-old daughter tested positive for the virus last week – restarting the clock on another 14-day quarantine.

Without knowing how they will make ends meet, Santana set up a go fund me account to help get their bills paid.