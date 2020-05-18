Canadian aerobatic jet crash that killed 1 during pandemic show is from same fleet that crashed in Atlanta

The show on Sunday, dubbed 'Operation Inspiration,' was one of several that have taken place around the country to boost morale during the pandemic.

ATLANTA — A Canadian aerobatic jet that crashed into a British Columbia neighborhood Sunday during a flyover intended to boost morale killing a crew member and injuring another is from the same fleet that crashed prior to the Atlanta Air Show last year.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video shows the Snowbirds performing at Dulles Airport in 2016.

A Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane went down on Oct. 13 -- about 13 miles southwest of the Atlanta Motor Speedway where the show was set to take place.

Snowbird 5 Capt. Kevin Domon-Grenier was forced to eject from his aircraft. He made it safely to the ground and was not injured.

The Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds are a Canadian icon comprised of active duty members of the Canadian Armed Forces. They are equivalent of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds or U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels.

The show on Sunday, dubbed 'Operation Inspiration,' was one of several that have taken place around the country to boost morale during the pandemic. They were the first shows since the crash in October.

Video appeared to show the plane's crew ejecting, killing one and seriously injuring another. A house also caught fire in the crash.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “deeply saddened” by the death of Capt. Jennifer Casey, who served as a spokesperson for the Snowbirds, and the injuring of Capt. Richard MacDougall, one of the team’s coordinators and pilot of the aircraft who survived landing on the roof of a house.

"Their flyovers across the country put a smile on the faces of Canadians everywhere and make us proud,” Trudeau said in a statement.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

According to reports, the crash in Atlanta ended their 2019 season. The 2020 season was postponed until June.

“We took an operational pause, our air force wanted to see what happened to the aircraft, so they’re looking at all the root causes,” Lt.-Col. Denis Bandet, Snowbirds Team Lead, told CTV News in Canada.

The Snowbirds have used Tutor jets since 1971, the report says, and Bandet told the station in December that plans were in place to replace the aging aircrafts by 2030.

This season was set to be their 50th anniversary.

Last month, a Canadian Navy helicopter went down over the Mediterranean, killing six people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.