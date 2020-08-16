Some Central Georgia colleges report COVID-19 cases on campus

Georgia College in Milledgeville and Middle Georgia State University are reporting positive COVID-19 cases on their websites.

MACON, Ga. — With many colleges back in session this week, lots of students and parents have concerns about COVID-19 on campus.

Some of Georgia's public colleges are posting regular updates about how the virus is affecting them.

Georgia College in Milledgeville reports that 18 students have caught the virus.

That's according to the COVID-19 update on the school's website.

Although it's not clear when they contracted the virus, those cases were all reported since students began returning to campus two weeks ago.

The school's website also say 18 employees tested positive for the coronavirus in June and July.

Middle Georgia State University is also posting the number of confirmed cases to their website.

So far, the school says nine students and five staff members have tested positive.

Those cases are spread over their five campuses in Cochran, Dublin, Eastman, Macon and Warner Robins.

Again, the school is not reporting when those cases occurred.