Some churches beginning to resume in-person services

What steps some congregations are taking to remain safe as they reopen to the public.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Roswell Street Baptist Church in Marietta is one of the first churches in metro Atlanta that are resuming in-person services since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the church's executive pastor, Rev. Joe Buckner, church staff will have their temperature checked each Sunday.

The church says they plan to have hand sanitizer on hand, face masks and sectioned off seating areas.

The statewide shelter-in-place order first went into effect in mid-March. Since then, many church services have been held digitally.

Gov. Kemp is encouraging any churches that do wish to resume in-person services to practice safe social distancing and sanitation methods.

Roswell Street Baptist still plans to host online services for those who wish to watch online.

Sunday morning services at Roswell Street Baptist Church get underway at 10:30 a.m. They're located at 774 Roswell Street, NE, Marietta.

