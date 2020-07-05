South Fulton food giveaway helps feed 1,200 carfulls of people

Local leaders say it's a way to bridge a gap and fill a nutritional need.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — At least 1,200 cars were given free groceries, Thursday, in South Fulton as so many people find themselves out of work because of the coronavirus.

Mayor Bill Edwards, Councilwoman Helen Willis and other members of council were joined by local churches to place groceries in the back of cars driving through.

"The first thing they take away, is that their city cares," Edwards told 11Alive.

The food drive is a partnership with the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Councilwoman Willis said they've donated 28,000 pounds of food, including chicken, milk, canned goods, watermelon and cereals.

While the whole community was invited, local leader said their focus this week was on two groups: young people, since school lunch programs aren't able to provide lunches, and older residents.

"If they're seniors, and more than one in a car, we give a bag for each one of the seniors," Edwards explained. "That's our focus - to make sure our seniors are really getting taken care of."

It's a way to bridge a gap and fill a nutritional need.

"There are a lot of people out here suffering, and this is a way to at least keep food on the table," one grateful resident told 11Alive.

Mayor Edwards said the need in this area is so great, this won't be the last drive-through giveaway. They plan on having another one next Thursday, and every Thursday through the end of May.

