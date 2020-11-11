St. Pius X Catholic High School goes virtual after 'Halloween gathering' leads to potential COVID cases

A spokesman said they had nearly 40 students test positive for COVID-19.

ATLANTA — St. Pius X Catholic High School in Atlanta has gone fully virtual this week after nearly 40 students tested positive for COVID-19, school officials confirmed.

On Nov. 2, a student reported a positive case to the school, Archdiocese of Atlanta spokeswoman Maureen Smith said. That student reported they had been at a “Halloween gathering” the weekend before.

The school's contact tracing program indicated that other students had also attended this party, leading to the decision to go all virtual learning, they said.

Smith said the school has a ”super aggressive” quarantine policy.

Total enrollment at St. Pius X Catholic High School is approximately 1,100.