State board of education accepts more than $411 million in COVID-19 relief funds

The board will address the need to cut 14 percent from its budget at its next regular meeting, later this month.

ATLANTA — Public school districts across Georgia will receive more than $411 million in COVID-19 relief funding from the federal government during the month of May.

The state applied for and received the monies through a provision of the CARES Act which provided stimulus funding tied to coronavirus relief.

The Georgia Board of Education voted to accept the funding at the recommendation of state school superintendent Richard Woods during a called meeting on Monday.

“My Department worked to apply for these funds as soon as they were announced, and we remain committed to getting the funds to districts as quickly as possible, as we know the need is immediate," Woods said in a release. "We will continue to pursue all possible funding avenues to help our school districts through the COVID-19 crisis and the related economic downturn.”

The board indicated that they would address Gov. Brian Kemp's directive to cut 14 percent from their budget at this month's regular meeting.

State departments were directed across the board to reduce their budgets for the upcoming year as a result of the pandemic.

Because the state's economy has all but shut down, the intake of sales tax and other tax revenue has plummeted.

Since the state of Georgia is constitutionally required to balance its budget, the move is a necessity.

