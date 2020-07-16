LIST: Stores requiring customers to wear a face mask

ATLANTA — Multiple major retailers have announced they are now requiring all customers wear a face mask to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
With confirmed COVID-19 cases rising across several states, including Georgia, the list of chains appears to be growing at a rapid pace.
Many states require you wear a mask in public, however, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp suspended all local government mask orders that were in place.
Here is a list of stores who have made the announcement:
- Apple
- Best Buy
- Costco
- CVS (Beginning July 20)
- Dollar Tree
- Family Dollar
- IKEA
- Kohl's (Beginning July 20)
- Kroger (Beginning July 22)
- Panera Bread
- Publix (Beginning July 21)
- Sam's Club (Beginning July 20)
- Starbucks
- Target (Beginning August 1)
- Trader Joe's
- Walmart (Beginning July 20)
- Walgreens (Beginning July 20)
- Whole Foods
We will continue to update this growing list.
