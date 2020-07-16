x
LIST: Stores requiring customers to wear a face mask

With confirmed COVID-19 cases rising across several states, including Georgia, the list of chains appears to be growing at a rapid pace.

ATLANTA — Multiple major retailers have announced they are now requiring all customers wear a face mask to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Many states require you wear a mask in public, however, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp suspended all local government mask orders that were in place.  

Here is a list of stores who have made the announcement:

  • Apple
  • Best Buy
  • Costco
  • CVS (Beginning July 20)
  • Dollar Tree
  • Family Dollar
  • IKEA
  • Kohl's (Beginning July 20)
  • Kroger (Beginning July 22)
  • Panera Bread
  • Publix (Beginning July 21)
  • Sam's Club (Beginning July 20)
  • Starbucks
  • Target (Beginning August 1)
  • Trader Joe's 
  • Walmart (Beginning July 20)
  • Walgreens (Beginning July 20)
  • Whole Foods

We will continue to update this growing list. 

