LIST: Stores requiring customers to wear a face mask

With confirmed COVID-19 cases rising across several states, including Georgia, the list of chains appears to be growing at a rapid pace.

ATLANTA — Multiple major retailers have announced they are now requiring all customers wear a face mask to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Many states require you wear a mask in public, however, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp suspended all local government mask orders that were in place.

Here is a list of stores who have made the announcement:

Apple

Best Buy

Costco

CVS (Beginning July 20)

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

IKEA

Kohl's (Beginning July 20)

Kroger (Beginning July 22)

Panera Bread

Publix (Beginning July 21)

Sam's Club (Beginning July 20)

Starbucks

Target (Beginning August 1)

Trader Joe's

Walmart (Beginning July 20)

Walgreens (Beginning July 20)

Whole Foods

We will continue to update this growing list.