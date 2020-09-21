Taste of the Fair will bring familiar food to North Georgia Fair fans

Even though the fair is canceled this year, you can still get some of those fun fair favorites!

MARIETTA, Ga. — The North Georgia State Fair is a Cobb County fall fun spot for many local residents, but this year, with the pandemic still running rampant through the region forcing the cancellation of the fair this year, the experience is just not the same.

However, there is a way that you will be able to enjoy the fun of fair food while dealing with the changes wrought by social distancing, thanks to Must Ministries at their Taste of the Fair event.

Vendors have created a walk-up / drive-thru experience for two weekends: Sept. 25-27 and Oct. 2-4. Each weekend, the experience will be open on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

There will be a total of 15 stands offering drive-thru items for visitors. Some of the stands will also be offering "walk-up" items for sale for those who wish to get out of their vehicles and come up to the stands.

The stands with fair food will include:

Drew Lemonade Drew Funnel Cake Drew Popper Drew Icee Drew Babycakes Spivey Sausage Spivey Turkey Leg Cinnamon Rolls Libby's Ice Cream Island Noodles Bianco Pizza Bianco Chicken Bianco Funnel Cakes Hanson Popper Drew Lemonade #2

A menu of the items available can be found here.

In addition, here's a map of the fairgrounds, showing how the drive-thru orders will be taken. Visitors will enter the fairgrounds from Al Bishop Drive at Gate #3 and wind their way through the parking lot before exiting onto Callaway Road at Gate #4.

Patron walk-up parking will be found across Al Bishop Drive at the North Lot. Additional walk-up parking and handicapped parking will be found on the far side of the main parking lot area.

Cash and cards will be accepted by each of the vendors present.

In recognition of the devastating impact that the pandemic has had on the cancellation of this year's North Georgia State Fair, Must Ministries is collecting canned goods.