Evictions, poverty, and underserved communities | The ripple effects of COVID-19 in Georgia

This series looks at the many ways the pandemic has taken a toll on overlooked and underserved communities across Georgia.

11Alive will isolate and spotlight four key issues in four communities across the state: the looming eviction crisis, the impact on Hispanic and Latino communities, the plight of rural hospitals, and forgotten counties.

This is "The Ripple," a look at the many ways the pandemic has taken a toll on overlooked and underserved communities across Georgia. This series could honestly be endless, because the effects are seemingly infinite.

These are the numbers that dot headlines and lead news reports. But they are not the only numbers. And they don’t cover the millions of Georgians – all of us, really – who have been impacted in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re here to shine a light on those in need of it.

Hundreds, sometimes thousands, of cases are reported, with dozens of lives reported lost every day. And that’s just in one state.

We see them every day. The new COVID-19 numbers for Georgia arrive at 3 p.m., and they are quickly shared across the state by news outlets and reporters.

“I know I have to go through it,” she said. “I know I have to show my face. I just want to run. But where would I run to?”

In the meantime, renters like Moss wait and watch their debt continue to rise.

“I think what worries me the most is that, even if the community harnesses a lot of philanthropic support, the most that we can do is basically a finger in the dike,” he said.

Numerous regional groups, including the ARC, have banded together to raise an equity fund for those facing eviction or needing help with rent. The initiative is called Save Our Atlanta Region’s Residents, and Hooker knows it will not, on its own, solve the problem.

Georgia was recently ranked by Eviction Lab among the worst states in the country for COVID-19-related renter protections.

“It’s not stopping me from having to pay my rent. I’m still under contract with my landlord. I owe them rent," she added. "Even when December 31st comes, then what? I have a mountain of debt, no foreseeable job, and three kids. It’s scary.”

“The CDC is basically protecting me from the government putting me out on the street,” Moss said flatly.

“Our estimate,” Hooker began, “is that 40 percent of regional households could be under the threat of eviction if nothing is done.”

Those counties are Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Clayton and Cobb. And while evictions have gone down in 2020, it’s only because of a moratorium in the federal CARES Act and, more recently, a halt in evictions ordered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with the intent to “prevent the further spread of COVID-19.” That order expires at year’s end.

“Last year alone, we had 150,000 eviction filings,” Hooker stated. “In a good economy, in a quote-unquote normal year, we had 150,000 eviction filings in the five core counties.”

If the plight of suburban renters is new for many, it’s a far too familiar concern for Doug Hooker, the Atlanta Regional Commission ’s executive director.

“You start looking at all your essentials and things like that, and sometimes rent isn’t an essential,” she explained. “I hate to say that. I need it. I need my place to stay. But my kids need food, hot water, and different things like that more right now.”

Moss was furloughed in April. She’s one of nearly 4 million Georgians to file for unemployment since the COVID-19 pandemic. Now she’s one of thousands, in Fulton County alone, who have received papers for eviction.

“Most of the people here own homes, so, if you stay in an apartment, it’s a totally different world.”

However, she quickly realized she was part of an often-overlooked, but fast-rising, community in the suburbs.

"It was a great place for the kids to run amok," she explained.

Moss grew up in metro Atlanta and moved to Alpharetta for what she calls “peace of mind."

“I’m a single parent of three,” Moss said. “I have to show strength to them in a time of worrying and let them know everything’s going to be OK, even if, in my mind, I’m not sure.”

He went out to check. He came back with a green sheet of paper with instructions from the Magistrate Court of Fulton County.

Denessa Moss heard a knock on the door. So did her 12-year-old son, Ayden.

Chapter two : 'Nineteen of us ended up getting infected.'

From the many lanes of I-75, the city of Dalton is a standard exurb with all the exurban Georgia hallmarks: Chick-fil-A, BP, Waffle House and more.

However, when crossing the railroad tracks, the language changes.

“You start seeing a lot of the carnicerias, taquerias, handwritten signs and colored signs,” described Dora Price, a Dalton resident.

Her family moved to the area in 1979, when she was 16 years old.

“I’m in the heart of the Hispanic community," she said.

The community - tucked away, but vibrant - has been an ever-present thread in the fabric of Dalton.

“I would think that’s everybody’s dream,” Price said, "to belong to a community that you care about with a family that you love.”

That devotion is what ended up affecting - and infecting - so many in her own family. This past summer, Price’s mother, Rita Salazar, was in her last days.

Salazar had been diagnosed with congestive heart failure five years earlier, and, despite holding on for so long and remaining resolute in her determination, she could no longer stave it off. Price alerted family members, and they all came over to say their farewells.

“We were eating together around the table, talking, and doing what we weren’t supposed to do,” Price recalled. “We defied the recommendations of COVID protection.”

Within days, people started feeling symptoms. Within weeks, the virus spread between multiple family members.

“Nineteen of us ended up getting infected," she said.

Most recovered, but Price’s little brother, Julio Salazar, has been on a ventilator since August.

“I miss them terribly,” Price said about her mother and little brother. “She’s gone, and he’s barely here.”

In Whitfield County, the Hispanic/Latino community makes up of 36% of the population and 52% of the cases of COVID-19, Georgia Department of Public Health data shows. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the disparity can be found nationwide, in both adults and children.

“Most of our families are considered essential workers,” said Eva Rodriguez of the Latin American Association’s Dalton outreach center. She said many of them lost jobs "in hotels, in cleaning, maybe in agriculture."

Dalton calls itself the "Carpet Capital of the World." Many indoor jobs are done by Hispanic and Latino workers.

Information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that, across America, the Hispanic/Latino unemployment rate has increased 145% in 2020. Data from the Pew Research Center shows that many of them are more likely to live in multigenerational houses and have the highest uninsured rates of any racial or ethnic group. All of these create increased vulnerability to COVID-19.

Dr. Pablo Perez of the St. Joseph Clinic in Dalton said there is a disconnect and distrust in the healthcare system there. Perez pointed out the location of the county’s one testing facility: the health department parking lot.

“When you go to the health department, you have to pass the jail, and so there are a lot of issues with misinformation in our community," Perez explained.

These issues, he said, are the results of years of public attacks from politicians.

“Our community has been attacked in a very negative way,” Perez elaborated. “They are the workforce of this community. They are the ones who sacrifice a lot and start small businesses. They never stopped working in the carpet industry and other industries. And despite all that, they’ve never been properly recognized for their contributions.”

Perez led efforts among community leaders in Dalton to set up COVID-19 testing locations in their neighborhoods, no identification necessary.

“Many things are getting back to normal, but we are trying to reinforce and remember that the virus is not going to go away,” Perez said. “We have to be together in this with the same message that we need to take care of each other to go through this pandemic.”

It’s a lesson Price continues to learn the hard way.