'Even heroes hurt' | Therapist's message to nurses during coronavirus crisis

Dr. Suvrat Bhargave points out the healthcare professionals were already at high risk for stress.

ATLANTA — During the coronavirus pandemic all across the world, we are seeing people show their appreciation to nurses and medical professionals.

Many are experiencing a tremendous amount of devastation, and in some cases, they are quarantining away from their loved ones.

Dr. Suvrat Bhargave, an Atlanta psychiatrist, points out that healthcare professionals were already at high risk for stress, even before the pandemic.

"They were a vulnerable population to having some mental health symptoms," Bhargave said. "That's because their jobs have always been very stressful. Now more than ever."

He says that healthcare professionals should lean on each other.

"Even when family would like to understand what you are going through, sometimes it's only a peer who is also going through it that really understands that," Bhargave said.

He said healthcare professionals and nurses should take time during the day for lightness and some laughter.

"Don't feel guilty about that. Let yourself have those moments. It's really important to have that," the therapist said.

He says to also feel the gratitude of all the people sending the love, not just during National Nurses Week (May 4-8), but throughout all of this.

His most important message, he said, "Your empathy is boundless, but your actions do have limits."

11Alive Date night looks a little different for this family. Justin Craft wo... rks at a DeKalb County senior living community where he and dozens of co-workers have decided to live on campus to prevent bringing the coronavirus inside. It's a big sacrifice that's keeping everyone safe because this large community has had 0 cases of COVID-19.

When an outcome is not what you wanted, he said, healthcare professionals should understand that it is not because you didn't do enough.

"Our healthcare professionals are always expected to be brave and selfless and experts. To be healers and not necessarily need the healing." Bhargave said.

"Even heroes hurt."

If you need emotional support, please call the COVID-19 Emotional Support Line at 1-866-399-8938.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.