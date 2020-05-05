These are the concerts in Atlanta canceled or postponed due to COVID-19

ATLANTA — It seemed inevitable. Your favorite band canceled their summer tour. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, musicians are starting to cancel shows for the summer -- one-by-one.
"We make this decision with the health, safety, and well-being of our fans, touring crew, and venue staff as our priority," the Dave Matthews Band said in a statement. They were set to play Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta on July 29, but already have a rescheduled date in 2021.
Below is a list of concerts and festivals scheduled by venue, noting if it has been canceled, postponed or reschedule as of May 5, 2020. Of course, please check with the venue or Live Nation for the most up to date information as things may change.
CANCELED
- Shaky Boots Festival - May 8/9 - Central Park
- Lewis Black - May 15 - Buckhead Theatre
- Kesha - May 17 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- India.Arie - May 22 - Cadence Bank Amphithreatre
- lovelytheband - May 22 - Buckhead Theatre
- Josh Ritter - May 26 - Buckhead Theatre
- Ozzy Osbourne - May 27 - State Farm Arena
- The Lumineers - May 30 - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
- Foals & Local Natives - June 1 - Coca-Cola Roxy
- Hyukoh - June 1 - Buckhead Theatre
- AWOLNATION - June 10 - Coca-Cola Roxy
- The Orchestra starring former ELO members - June 12 - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain
- Maze featuring Frankie Beverly - June 13 - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain
- Brad Paisley - June 19 - Ameris Bank Ampitheatre
- Car Seat Headrest with Twin Peaks - June 19 - Tabernacle
- Dead & Company - July 17 - Truist Park
- Hippie Sabotage - July 31 - Coca-Cola Roxy
- Zac Brown Band - Aug. 7 - Truist Park
- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong - Aug. 7 - Tabernacle
- Journey with Pretenders - Aug. 13 - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
- Brent Faiyaz - Aug. 27 - Buckhead Theatre
POSTPONED
The following events have been postponed, but have not released new dates yet.
- Phish - Piedmont Park
- Bill Maher - Fox Theatre
- Iliza - Fox Theatre
- (G)I-DLE - Buckhead Theatre
- Fleshgod Apacalypse - Buckhead Theatre
- The Glitch Mob - Buckhead Theatre
- Hot Chelle Roe - Buckhead Theatre
- Killswitch Engage - Tabernacle
- Bacilos - Buckhead Theatre
- DaVido - Tabernacle
- Moneybagg Yo - Tabernacle
- Steve Aoki - Tabernacle
- Lil Mosey - Buckhead Theatre
- Boogie T and Boogie T.rio - Tabernacle
- In this Moment & Black Veil Brides - Tabernacle
- Paula Poundstone - Buckhead Theatre
- Dark Star Orchestra - Tabernacle
- The S**t Show - Buckhead Theatre
- Biran Fallon & The Howling Weather - Buckhead Theatre
- Volbeat - Coca-Cola Roxy
- Bill Burr - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
- Juanes - Coca-Cola Roxy
- Noah Reid - Buckhead Theatre
- Doja Cat - Tabernacle
- Marko vs Nando De La Gente - Buckhead Theatre
- Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band - Buckhead Theatre
- BTS - Bobby Dodd Stadium at Georgia Tech
- Andrew Bird - Tabernacle
- Purity Ring - Tabernacle
- Deon Cole - Buckhead Theatre
- Colin Jost - Tabernacle
- Maddie & Tae - Buckhead Theatre
- Jacquees - Tabernacle
- Alec Benjamin - Tabernacle
- Russ - Coca-Cola Roxy
- Tinashe - Buckhead Theatre
- Colin Hay - Buckhead Theatre
- Rickie Lee Jones - Buckhead Theatre
- La Oreja De Van Gough - Buckhead Theatre
- Morgan Wallen - Tabernacle
- Asking Alexandria and Falling in Reverse - Tabernacle
- DaniLeigh - Buckhead Theatre
- Todd Rundgren - Buckhead Theatre
- HELLYEAH - Buckhead Theatre
- Dropkick Murphys and Rancid - Coca-Cola Roxy
- Simple Plan / New Found Glory - Buckhead Theatre
- COIN - Tabernacle
- LP - Tabernacle
- Eden - Buckhead Theatre
- THE CHATS - Buckhead Theatre
- Alter Bridge - Tabernacle
- Palaye Royale - Buckhead Theatre
- Burna Boy - Coca-Cola Roxy
- PRIMUS - Coca-Cola Roxy
- Pop Evil - Buckhead Theatre
- Jinjer - Buckhead Theatre
RESCHEDULED
The following events have already been rescheduled, with the new date listed below.
- Ricardo Montaner - June 21 - Coca-Cola Roxy
- Styx with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra - June 21 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- NF - July 23 - Coca-Cola Roxy
- Lady Antebellum - July 26 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Aventura - July 28 - State Farm Arena
- Fetty Wap - Aug. 3 - Buckhead Theatre
- Desi Banks - Aug. 8 - Buckhead Theatre
- Brian Regan - Aug. 13-15 - Buckhead Theatre
- Last Podcast on the Left - Aug. 16 - Tabernacle
- Cody Ko & Noel Miller - Aug. 28 - Tabernacle
- Anthony Hamilton - Sept. 5 - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
- Jenna Bush Hager - Sept. 27 - Buckhead Theatre
- Five Finger Death Punch - Sept. 30 - Infinite Energy Arena
- James Arthur - Sept. 30 - Buckhead Theatre
- Sam Hunt - Oct. 10 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Shaky Knees 2020 - Oct. 16-18 - Central Park
- Nathaniel Rateliff - Nov. 12 - Tabernacle
- Dillon Francis x Yung Gravy - Nov. 13 - Coca-Cola Roxy
- YIAY LIVE! LIVE! - Jan 22, 2021 - Buckhead Theatre
- Rend Collective - March 26, 2021 - Coca-Cola Roxy
- Umphrey's McGee - May 21-22, 2021 - Coca-Cola Roxy
- Dave Matthews Band - July 27, 2021 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Information above was last updated on May 5, 2020. For the most up-to-date information, please check with Live Nation.
