These are the concerts in Atlanta canceled or postponed due to COVID-19

Some acts have rescheduled dates for later this year or in 2021. Others have canceled all together.

ATLANTA — It seemed inevitable. Your favorite band canceled their summer tour. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, musicians are starting to cancel shows for the summer -- one-by-one.

"We make this decision with the health, safety, and well-being of our fans, touring crew, and venue staff as our priority," the Dave Matthews Band said in a statement. They were set to play Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta on July 29, but already have a rescheduled date in 2021.

Below is a list of concerts and festivals scheduled by venue, noting if it has been canceled, postponed or reschedule as of May 5, 2020. Of course, please check with the venue or Live Nation for the most up to date information as things may change.

CANCELED

Shaky Boots Festival - May 8/9 - Central Park

- May 8/9 - Central Park Lewis Black - May 15 - Buckhead Theatre

- May 15 - Buckhead Theatre Kesha - May 17 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

- May 17 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre India.Arie - May 22 - Cadence Bank Amphithreatre

- May 22 - Cadence Bank Amphithreatre lovelytheband - May 22 - Buckhead Theatre

- May 22 - Buckhead Theatre Josh Ritter - May 26 - Buckhead Theatre

- May 26 - Buckhead Theatre Ozzy Osbourne - May 27 - State Farm Arena

- May 27 - State Farm Arena The Lumineers - May 30 - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

- May 30 - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Foals & Local Natives - June 1 - Coca-Cola Roxy

- June 1 - Coca-Cola Roxy Hyukoh - June 1 - Buckhead Theatre

- June 1 - Buckhead Theatre AWOLNATION - June 10 - Coca-Cola Roxy

- June 10 - Coca-Cola Roxy The Orchestra starring former ELO members - June 12 - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain

- June 12 - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Maze featuring Frankie Beverly - June 13 - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain

- June 13 - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Brad Paisley - June 19 - Ameris Bank Ampitheatre

- June 19 - Ameris Bank Ampitheatre Car Seat Headrest with Twin Peaks - June 19 - Tabernacle

- June 19 - Tabernacle Dead & Company - July 17 - Truist Park

- July 17 - Truist Park Hippie Sabotage - July 31 - Coca-Cola Roxy

- July 31 - Coca-Cola Roxy Zac Brown Band - Aug. 7 - Truist Park

- Aug. 7 - Truist Park Pigeons Playing Ping Pong - Aug. 7 - Tabernacle

- Aug. 7 - Tabernacle Journey with Pretenders - Aug. 13 - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

- Aug. 13 - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Brent Faiyaz - Aug. 27 - Buckhead Theatre

POSTPONED

The following events have been postponed, but have not released new dates yet.

Phish - Piedmont Park

- Piedmont Park Bill Maher - Fox Theatre

- Fox Theatre Iliza - Fox Theatre

- Fox Theatre (G)I-DLE - Buckhead Theatre

- Buckhead Theatre Fleshgod Apacalypse - Buckhead Theatre

- Buckhead Theatre The Glitch Mob - Buckhead Theatre

- Buckhead Theatre Hot Chelle Roe - Buckhead Theatre

- Buckhead Theatre Killswitch Engage - Tabernacle

- Tabernacle Bacilos - Buckhead Theatre

- Buckhead Theatre DaVido - Tabernacle

- Tabernacle Moneybagg Yo - Tabernacle

- Tabernacle Steve Aoki - Tabernacle

- Tabernacle Lil Mosey - Buckhead Theatre

- Buckhead Theatre Boogie T and Boogie T.rio - Tabernacle

- Tabernacle In this Moment & Black Veil Brides - Tabernacle

- Tabernacle Paula Poundstone - Buckhead Theatre

- Buckhead Theatre Dark Star Orchestra - Tabernacle

- Tabernacle The S**t Show - Buckhead Theatre

- Buckhead Theatre Biran Fallon & The Howling Weather - Buckhead Theatre

- Buckhead Theatre Volbeat - Coca-Cola Roxy

- Coca-Cola Roxy Bill Burr - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

- Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Juanes - Coca-Cola Roxy

- Coca-Cola Roxy Noah Reid - Buckhead Theatre

- Buckhead Theatre Doja Cat - Tabernacle

- Tabernacle Marko vs Nando De La Gente - Buckhead Theatre

- Buckhead Theatre Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band - Buckhead Theatre

- Buckhead Theatre BTS - Bobby Dodd Stadium at Georgia Tech

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Georgia Tech Andrew Bird - Tabernacle

- Tabernacle Purity Ring - Tabernacle

- Tabernacle Deon Cole - Buckhead Theatre

- Buckhead Theatre Colin Jost - Tabernacle

- Tabernacle Maddie & Tae - Buckhead Theatre

- Buckhead Theatre Jacquees - Tabernacle

- Tabernacle Alec Benjamin - Tabernacle

- Tabernacle Russ - Coca-Cola Roxy

- Coca-Cola Roxy Tinashe - Buckhead Theatre

- Buckhead Theatre Colin Hay - Buckhead Theatre

- Buckhead Theatre Rickie Lee Jones - Buckhead Theatre

- Buckhead Theatre La Oreja De Van Gough - Buckhead Theatre

- Buckhead Theatre Morgan Wallen - Tabernacle

- Tabernacle Asking Alexandria and Falling in Reverse - Tabernacle

- Tabernacle DaniLeigh - Buckhead Theatre

- Buckhead Theatre Todd Rundgren - Buckhead Theatre

- Buckhead Theatre HELLYEAH - Buckhead Theatre

- Buckhead Theatre Dropkick Murphys and Rancid - Coca-Cola Roxy

- Coca-Cola Roxy Simple Plan / New Found Glory - Buckhead Theatre

- Buckhead Theatre COIN - Tabernacle

- Tabernacle LP - Tabernacle

- Tabernacle Eden - Buckhead Theatre

- Buckhead Theatre THE CHATS - Buckhead Theatre

- Buckhead Theatre Alter Bridge - Tabernacle

- Tabernacle Palaye Royale - Buckhead Theatre

- Buckhead Theatre Burna Boy - Coca-Cola Roxy

- Coca-Cola Roxy PRIMUS - Coca-Cola Roxy

- Coca-Cola Roxy Pop Evil - Buckhead Theatre

- Buckhead Theatre Jinjer - Buckhead Theatre

RESCHEDULED

The following events have already been rescheduled, with the new date listed below.

Ricardo Montaner - June 21 - Coca-Cola Roxy

- June 21 - Coca-Cola Roxy Styx with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra - June 21 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

- June 21 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre NF - July 23 - Coca-Cola Roxy

- July 23 - Coca-Cola Roxy Lady Antebellum - July 26 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

- July 26 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Aventura - July 28 - State Farm Arena

- July 28 - State Farm Arena Fetty Wap - Aug. 3 - Buckhead Theatre

- Aug. 3 - Buckhead Theatre Desi Banks - Aug. 8 - Buckhead Theatre

- Aug. 8 - Buckhead Theatre Brian Regan - Aug. 13-15 - Buckhead Theatre

- Aug. 13-15 - Buckhead Theatre Last Podcast on the Left - Aug. 16 - Tabernacle

- Aug. 16 - Tabernacle Cody Ko & Noel Miller - Aug. 28 - Tabernacle

- Aug. 28 - Tabernacle Anthony Hamilton - Sept. 5 - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

- Sept. 5 - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Jenna Bush Hager - Sept. 27 - Buckhead Theatre

- Sept. 27 - Buckhead Theatre Five Finger Death Punch - Sept. 30 - Infinite Energy Arena

- Sept. 30 - Infinite Energy Arena James Arthur - Sept. 30 - Buckhead Theatre

- Sept. 30 - Buckhead Theatre Sam Hunt - Oct. 10 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

- Oct. 10 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Shaky Knees 2020 - Oct. 16-18 - Central Park

- Oct. 16-18 - Central Park Nathaniel Rateliff - Nov. 12 - Tabernacle

- Nov. 12 - Tabernacle Dillon Francis x Yung Gravy - Nov. 13 - Coca-Cola Roxy

- Nov. 13 - Coca-Cola Roxy YIAY LIVE! LIVE! - Jan 22, 2021 - Buckhead Theatre

- Jan 22, 2021 - Buckhead Theatre Rend Collective - March 26, 2021 - Coca-Cola Roxy

- March 26, 2021 - Coca-Cola Roxy Umphrey's McGee - May 21-22, 2021 - Coca-Cola Roxy

- May 21-22, 2021 - Coca-Cola Roxy Dave Matthews Band - July 27, 2021 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Information above was last updated on May 5, 2020. For the most up-to-date information, please check with Live Nation.

