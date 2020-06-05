Getting ticket refunds may not be as easy as you think

A woman at high risk of COVID-19 says she was told no refund could be given.

ATLANTA — Entertainment has taken a beating from the pandemic as concerts, festivals and sporting events are being canceled or postponed across the country.

But what happens if you're at high risk for COVID-19 and the event you planned on attending is still scheduled?

"I tell people that in my second life I’m coming back as Janet Jackson. I totally love her," said Vanessa Walker.

Walker has waited years to see her favorite singer in concert.

After getting surgery last year and losing 200 pounds, she wanted to celebrate this year's birthday in a big way, but the pandemic changed that.

"The Janet Jackson tickets were like the icing on my birthday celebration," she said.

Heart and respiratory health issues put Vanessa at high risk for getting Covid-19. "My doctors decided that it’s best that I stay safe, continue to stay safe," said Walker.

The concert is still scheduled for June. Despite Walker's health concerns, she said she's been denied a ticket refund.

"I am on a fixed income and I really need my money back," she said

She even tried tweeting the singer herself to get the refund.

Ticketmaster will only issue automatic full refunds for canceled events. If an event is rescheduled and you can't make the new date, Ticketmaster will send an email that specifies a time frame the organizer will offer a refund or credit.

Live nation will also automatically provide full refunds for canceled events. And Stubhub will add a coupon worth 120 percent of your ticket to be used until December 2021.

Walker is on oxygen 24/7. She says with COVID-19 cases still growing, she doesn't think a concert will be safe for her until next year.

"It means a lot to me, but my health is number one," said Walker.