Ex-NFL player, metro Atlanta football coach dies from complications due to COVID-19

MILTON, Ga. — The Milton community is mourning the loss of someone who they say touched so many lives on and off the football field.
Tim Lester, a former running back coach at Milton High School and coach at Fellowship Christian School, died this week following complications due to COVID-19, the city of Milton announced.
Lester was an NFL fullback and special teams standout (Rams and Steelers), who kept busy in retirement through volunteering, motivational speaking, and coaching, the city said.
Within the city of Milton, Lester was one of the individuals responsible for creating a youth football league, the Milton Steelers.
“Tim was an absolutely amazing man,” said Milton Parks and Recreation Manager Tom McKlveen. “He truly cared about positively impacting the kids on and off the field.”
Milton High School athletic director Gary Sylvestri said his legacy will live on forever. He said on Twitter: "Tim was an amazing man of God, husband, father, friend and coach!"
The football team said on Twitter that Lester "loved football and taught many of our young boys how to play the game." They said he was an "asset to our community."
Lester remained active speaking, leading, and in football, the city wrote on Facebook. They said he was on to the advisory board of Developmental Football International. He most recently became a coach at the Fellowship Christian School. Several of Lester’s children attended that Roswell school.
“As we mourn the passing of this incredible man, we remember the massive impact he made on our community,” Head of School Dr. Kathryn M. Teston said in an email to that school’s community. “…He was dedicated to impacting the lives of athletes and students, encouraging them to live fully for God’s glory alone.”