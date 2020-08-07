Troup County Government Center visitors now required to wear masks

In a news release Tuesday, county officials said they would be mandating them beginning Wednesday, July 8.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Starting Wednesday, people who step foot inside of the Troup County Government Center will have to wear a face covering.

They cited a recent increase in COVID-19 cases for the reason behind the mandate.

Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported more than 3,400 new cases statewide. That's now the second-highest amount of cases logged in a single day to date. The new development comes as the state crossed the grim milestone, hitting more than 100,000 cases statewide.

The graph below shows the curve of new cases reported since the beginning of April. The orange bars represent the cases within the past week.

According to DPH's website, there have been 1,650 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Troup County as of Tuesday. The state also reports 36 deaths there.

To put it into perspective, Gwinnett County has the most confirmed cases with more than 9,900. Troup County falls in at No.11.

In addition to wearing face masks and practicing social distancing, visitors will continue to be screened with temperature checks and asked to answer health-related questions

"The county strongly encourages the public to please stay home if experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, as well as to please call ahead of time before arrival," the news release said.

They also told 11Alive that they will have masks available if someone needs one.